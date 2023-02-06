ConocoPhillips [COP] Stock trading around $108.11 per share: What’s Next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] plunged by -$3.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $112.389 during the day while it closed the day at $108.11. The company report on February 2, 2023 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2022 Results and 176% Preliminary Reserve Replacement Ratio; Announces 2023 Guidance and Planned Return of Capital of $11 Billion; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.2 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $3.4 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by impairment of certain aged, suspended wells and corporate expenses.

Full-year 2022 earnings were $18.7 billion, or $14.57 per share, compared with full-year 2021 earnings of $8.1 billion, or $6.07 per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2022 adjusted earnings were $17.3 billion, or $13.52 per share, compared with full-year 2021 earnings of $8.0 billion, or $6.01 per share.

ConocoPhillips stock has also loss -12.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has declined by -14.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.77% and lost -8.38% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $138.69 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 13499043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $138.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $145 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 135 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.91, while it was recorded at 115.90 for the last single week of trading, and 109.75 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 9.49%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $110,754 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,171,744, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,687,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.45 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.57 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 923 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 44,678,677 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 50,651,450 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 929,125,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,455,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,625,770 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,817,103 shares during the same period.