Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently -2.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] price plunged by -2.43 percent to reach at -$1.27. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for QuantaSing Group Limited ADR Program.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed as the depositary bank by QuantaSing Group Limited (“QuantaSing”) – a leading online learning service provider in China’s adult learning market, to act as Depositary Bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) program.

QuantaSing’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker “QSG”. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares. The initial public offering price is US$12.50 per ADS in connection with a total offering size of US$40.63 million (exclusive of over-allotment option exercise).

A sum of 20027594 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.15M shares. Citigroup Inc. shares reached a high of $51.5405 and dropped to a low of $50.53 until finishing in the latest session at $50.95.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.86. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $58.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 502.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.71, while it was recorded at 51.86 for the last single week of trading, and 48.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -9.15%.

Citigroup Inc. [C] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,600 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,678,243, which is approximately 0.801% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 158,308,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.07 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.36 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 82,292,592 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 80,493,669 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 1,222,876,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,385,663,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,428,776 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 6,691,168 shares during the same period.