Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Stock trading around $48.63 per share: What’s Next?

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Financial results will be released over PR Newswire via US National and European Financial distribution, after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CSCO stock dropped by -13.42%. The one-year Cisco Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.24. The average equity rating for CSCO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.61 billion, with 4.11 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.35M shares, CSCO stock reached a trading volume of 17973605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $54.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $59, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on CSCO stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CSCO shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.26, while it was recorded at 48.68 for the last single week of trading, and 45.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cisco Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CSCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 6.78%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143,177 million, or 74.90% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 377,757,324, which is approximately 1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,859,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.72 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.87 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,452 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 102,644,352 shares. Additionally, 1,235 investors decreased positions by around 122,862,663 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 2,718,697,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,944,204,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,981,430 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,465,419 shares during the same period.