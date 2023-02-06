ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] moved down -3.70: Why It’s Important

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.50 during the day while it closed the day at $12.49. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Stem and ChargePoint Announce Joint eMobility Offering.

Interoperable electric vehicle charging infrastructure solution will be designed to capture and maximize EV value streams, plus support to help offset up to 80% of project costs via NEVI incentives.

Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in AI-driven clean energy solutions and services, announced its joint eMobility offering with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network. Stem and ChargePoint are developing a joint offering that will aim to help generate economic, environmental, and resilience benefits for owners, developers, and operators of EV charging stations. The offering is expected to integrate Athena®, Stem’s clean energy platform, on-site energy storage, and ChargePoint’s Express Platform to help drive cost savings and maximize value now and over the lifetime of the assets. The joint offering, plus support from Stem energy experts, will help asset owners navigate federal and state processes for securing funding incentives offered through the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program for added EV charging asset value that could offset up to 80% of project costs, where available. Beyond NEVI-qualified projects, all commercial EV charging sites with high energy demands will be able to leverage the joint offering to help maximize operational savings while providing backup power for resiliency.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 2.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHPT stock has declined by -4.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.35% and gained 31.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $4.43 billion, with 341.68 million shares outstanding and 328.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 10204304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $20.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 37.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,928 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 33,297,103, which is approximately -20.247% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,469,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.65 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.95 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 28.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 21,593,984 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 23,134,791 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 109,623,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,352,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,926,476 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,977,213 shares during the same period.