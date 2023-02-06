Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $1.50

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] price plunged by -7.01 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on February 9, 2023.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended December 31, 2022 before financial markets open on February 9, 2023.

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on February 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 11050458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.97M shares. Canopy Growth Corporation shares reached a high of $3.1617 and dropped to a low of $2.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.92.

The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.68 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

CGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.77%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $242 million, or 19.16% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 19,738,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,963,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.01 million in CGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.88 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 26.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 42,910,642 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 9,678,420 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 30,219,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,809,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,722,031 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,756,015 shares during the same period.