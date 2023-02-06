Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.865 during the day while it closed the day at $48.50. The company report on February 3, 2023 that Boston Scientific Receives FDA Clearance for LithoVue™ Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

New technology designed to help inform real-time clinical decisions during kidney stone procedures.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of the LithoVue™ Elite Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope System, the first ureteroscope system with the ability to monitor intrarenal pressure in real-time during ureteroscopy procedures.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also gained 5.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has inclined by 15.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.63% and gained 4.82% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $68.85 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 13023487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $52.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 115.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.38 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.97, while it was recorded at 47.23 for the last single week of trading, and 41.74 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 11.04%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,818 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 127,361,993, which is approximately 0.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 116,886,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $4.08 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 54,335,656 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 37,695,913 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,203,177,921 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,295,209,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,025,115 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,915 shares during the same period.