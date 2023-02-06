BofA Securities lifts Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] price plunged by -4.83 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Yamana and Pan American Shareholders Approve Proposed Transaction.

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by approximately 98.87% of the votes cast by Yamana shareholders at the Meeting, with shareholder turnout of 61.59%. Detailed voting results for the Arrangement Resolution are as follows:.

A sum of 21234870 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.42M shares. Yamana Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $5.92 and dropped to a low of $5.69 until finishing in the latest session at $5.72.

The one-year AUY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.04. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.08. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 5.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,296 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,844,657, which is approximately -2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,727,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.2 million in AUY stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $163.2 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 368.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 121,640,173 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 80,241,822 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 374,292,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,174,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,193,048 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 18,739,499 shares during the same period.