Berenberg lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] slipped around -0.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.13 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that GM Declares Quarterly Dividend.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend on the company’s outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable Thursday, March 16, 2023, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Friday, March 3, 2023.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

General Motors Company stock is now 22.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GM Stock saw the intraday high of $41.985 and lowest of $40.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.42, which means current price is +23.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.48M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 18551229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $38, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.38. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.17, while it was recorded at 39.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.82 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $46,782 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 129,568,929, which is approximately -0.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,810,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.21 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -9.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 52,244,629 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 83,876,677 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 1,001,287,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,137,408,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,937,599 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 8,247,029 shares during the same period.