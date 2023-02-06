Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Is Currently -5.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -5.57 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Barrick Hosts North Mara Site Visit for Human Rights NGO.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The intention of the visit was for RAID to experience firsthand the positive impact Barrick has had since assuming operational control of North Mara in September 2019. In the course of the visit, RAID were given a comprehensive presentation on the mine’s operations and operating environment and were able to view the transformative impact the mine’s sustainability strategy has had on its host communities, as is the case for all Barrick mines.

A sum of 25699971 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.82M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $18.825 and dropped to a low of $18.20 until finishing in the latest session at $18.32.

The one-year GOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.29. The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $22.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 166.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.89, while it was recorded at 19.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,801 million, or 63.30% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 75,561,681, which is approximately 1.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,783,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 3.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 104,756,772 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 121,197,743 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 800,317,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,272,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,807,845 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 14,726,345 shares during the same period.