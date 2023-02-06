AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $4.50

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.77 during the day while it closed the day at $6.08. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Following the Successful Launch of Theatrical Exhibition Operations in Saudi Arabia, AMC Entertainment Will Transition From a Management and Investment Role to a Pure Licensing Relationship With Saudi Cinema Company.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AMC stood up operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2018 and screened the first movie in the country in more than 35 years.

The current 13 AMC Cinemas locations and future locations operated by Saudi Cinema Company (SCC) will continue to use the AMC brand and other IP through a licensing agreement.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 10.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMC stock has inclined by 4.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.96% and gained 49.39% year-on date.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $3.14 billion, with 516.82 million shares outstanding and 515.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.90M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 52018134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77.

AMC stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 48.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $813 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.07 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $62.65 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 9,744,340 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 22,756,958 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 101,191,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,693,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 968,749 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,162,988 shares during the same period.