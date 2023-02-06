Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] moved down -8.43: Why It’s Important

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] loss -8.43% or -9.52 points to close at $103.39 with a heavy trading volume of 143879995 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Amazon.com Announces Fourth Quarter Results.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $105.26, the shares rose to $108.78 and dropped to $102.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMZN points out that the company has recorded -27.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 81.58M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 143879995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $137.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $140 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $121 to $118, while UBS kept a Buy rating on AMZN stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 140 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 4.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.32, while it was recorded at 105.03 for the last single week of trading, and 111.95 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 46.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $614,981 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.19 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $34.1 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,037 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 255,227,512 shares. Additionally, 1,863 investors decreased positions by around 171,465,909 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 5,521,477,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,948,170,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,980,927 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 11,699,399 shares during the same period.