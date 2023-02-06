Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $119

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] slipped around -3.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $105.22 at the close of the session, down -3.29%. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers.

State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products.

Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations.

Alphabet Inc. stock is now 18.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOG Stock saw the intraday high of $108.02 and lowest of $103.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.12, which means current price is +22.96% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.04M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 36741833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $124.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $140 to $134. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $165 to $140, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOG shares from 3200 to 3000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.60, while it was recorded at 102.65 for the last single week of trading, and 105.37 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

There are presently around $394,884 million, or 64.44% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 422,194,039, which is approximately -0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 364,589,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.36 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $21.41 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -6.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,452 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 87,178,932 shares. Additionally, 1,546 investors decreased positions by around 173,354,362 shares, while 476 investors held positions by with 3,492,407,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,752,940,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,464,735 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 14,813,528 shares during the same period.