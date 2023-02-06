AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] moved down -1.48: Why It’s Important

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.04 during the day while it closed the day at $11.96. The company report on February 2, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that Peter Federico, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023 at 3:15 pm ET. The live webcast will be available on the AGNC website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.agnc.com. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the event.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock has also gained 2.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGNC stock has inclined by 46.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.84% and gained 15.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.98 billion, with 574.60 million shares outstanding and 571.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 10553245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49.

AGNC stock trade performance evaluation

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.39 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.86 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,826 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,875,957, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.39 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $152.43 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 31,990,914 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 23,338,063 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 180,977,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,306,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,287,740 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 10,417,375 shares during the same period.