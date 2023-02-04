why Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.21

Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ: QRVO] slipped around -6.56 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $106.97 at the close of the session, down -5.78%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Qorvo® Introduces Advanced Power Solution for Phased Array Systems.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Three-chip Solution Provides Configurable GaN Bias Point Autocalibration.

Qorvo Inc. stock is now 18.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRVO Stock saw the intraday high of $110.41 and lowest of $102.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 144.31, which means current price is +20.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, QRVO reached a trading volume of 3737311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRVO shares is $98.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Qorvo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $125 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Qorvo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $90, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on QRVO stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for QRVO shares from 130 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qorvo Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRVO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has QRVO stock performed recently?

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, QRVO shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.18, while it was recorded at 109.69 for the last single week of trading, and 97.65 for the last 200 days.

Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qorvo Inc. [QRVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.02 and a Gross Margin at +49.29. Qorvo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03.

Qorvo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qorvo Inc. go to -1.11%.

Insider trade positions for Qorvo Inc. [QRVO]

There are presently around $9,476 million, or 89.40% of QRVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,947,883, which is approximately -2.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,233,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $880.71 million in QRVO stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $724.82 million in QRVO stock with ownership of nearly -2.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qorvo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Qorvo Inc. [NASDAQ:QRVO] by around 8,267,857 shares. Additionally, 318 investors decreased positions by around 9,847,133 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 70,470,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,585,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRVO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,137 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,358,726 shares during the same period.