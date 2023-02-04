Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell -11.90% so far this year. What now?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] gained 10.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Lynkwell Purchases 55 Tritium Fast Chargers to Scale Nationwide Deployments.

Lynkwell, a charge point operator and charging solutions provider for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, today announced the purchase of more than 50 fast chargers from Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles. The chargers are expected to be installed primarily in retail settings as part of Lynkwell’s growing charging network.

Tritium DCFC Limited represents 135.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $216.89 million with the latest information. DCFC stock price has been found in the range of $1.35 to $1.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 4783756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for DCFC stock

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4360, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7833 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

There are presently around $72 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 21,599,977, which is approximately -2.323% of the company’s market cap and around 51.74% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15,564,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.04 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $5.2 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 49.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 4,528,231 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 974,609 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 42,810,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,313,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,142 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 74,537 shares during the same period.