Market cap of Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] reaches 9.55M – now what?

Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SILO] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.9785 during the day while it closed the day at $3.06. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Silo Pharma Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio.

Silo Receives Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering SPC-15 Method for Treatment and Prevention of Stress-Induced Affective Disorders.

Silo Pharma Inc. stock has also gained 19.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SILO stock has declined by -20.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.29% and lost -8.93% year-on date.

The market cap for SILO stock reached $9.55 million, with 3.14 million shares outstanding and 2.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 451.96K shares, SILO reached a trading volume of 4466944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silo Pharma Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 132.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, SILO shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silo Pharma Inc. [SILO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3850.95 and a Gross Margin at -461.47. Silo Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5833.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 69.77.

Silo Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 41.40.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of SILO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILO stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 17,013, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 6,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in SILO stocks shares; and WESTSIDE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.0 in SILO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Silo Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:SILO] by around 23,812 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 26,861 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 26,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,812 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,861 shares during the same period.