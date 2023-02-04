Market Analysts see Mattel Inc. [MAT] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.33. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Mattel and Minecraft Partner on New Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC Map and Toy Line.

Players can recreate physical toys in the digital world of Minecraft.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Minecraft today announced a partnership to launch the new Minecraft Creator Series Camp Enderwood DLC (downloadable content) Map. Introducing a host of new characters and a brand-new, immersive gameplay experience, Camp Enderwood is a digital destination developed in partnership between Mattel, Minecraft, and Cyclone Designs, featuring an all-new downloadable map full of unique mini games, now available for free download on the Minecraft Marketplace.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4493998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mattel Inc. stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $7.61 billion, with 354.47 million shares outstanding and 352.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 4493998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 27 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 19.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.06 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.51, while it was recorded at 20.65 for the last single week of trading, and 21.16 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.70%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,300 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,689,559, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 33,287,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.03 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $705.42 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 14,800,211 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 22,784,431 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 304,647,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,231,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,813,548 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,935,846 shares during the same period.