Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] is 26.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] price surged by 1.51 percent to reach at $1.22. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2022 conference call on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13735470. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

A sum of 4850568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $82.87 and dropped to a low of $80.61 until finishing in the latest session at $81.96.

The one-year LSCC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.95. The average equity rating for LSCC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $74.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $95, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on LSCC stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 72 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 59.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

LSCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 27.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.84 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.45, while it was recorded at 77.58 for the last single week of trading, and 57.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

LSCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,968 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,662,129, which is approximately 3.272% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,796,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in LSCC stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $907.01 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 21,900,702 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 18,998,444 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 92,927,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,826,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,116,375 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,873,544 shares during the same period.