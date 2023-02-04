Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Revenue clocked in at $2.09 billion, up 7.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] price plunged by -5.89 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

A sum of 3502273 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.53M shares. Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares reached a high of $5.78 and dropped to a low of $5.36 until finishing in the latest session at $5.43.

The one-year HBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.02. The average equity rating for HBM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudbay Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

HBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 4.10%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $948 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 31,653,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.88 million in HBM stocks shares; and L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, currently with $98.15 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 22,281,199 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 22,051,402 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 130,215,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,548,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,712,297 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,584,208 shares during the same period.