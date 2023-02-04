Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $11

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] traded at a low on 02/02/23, posting a -8.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Provides Business Update.

Company Announces New Project Order, Incremental Issuance under the SEPA, Expected 2022 Revenue Results, and Initiates 2023 Revenue Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4884436 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stands at 12.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.82%.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $103.34 million, with 82.59 million shares outstanding and 76.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 4884436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2498, while it was recorded at 1.4020 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7047 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -2263.75 and a Gross Margin at -911.18. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2701.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $32 million, or 33.70% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 3,191,746, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,176,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 million in EOSE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.84 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -22.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 9,233,599 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,654,459 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,259,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,147,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,767,958 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,918,441 shares during the same period.