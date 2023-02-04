Bumble Inc. [BMBL] moved up 6.30: Why It’s Important

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] closed the trading session at $27.86 on 02/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.75, while the highest price level was $27.92. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Bumble Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022, following the close of market on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.35 percent and weekly performance of 13.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 3623007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $25.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

BMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 36.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.04 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.95, while it was recorded at 26.40 for the last single week of trading, and 26.23 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,671 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 11,903,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.63 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $305.56 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly -2.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 14,493,226 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 16,370,153 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 100,889,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,752,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,653,521 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,304,038 shares during the same period.