Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] Is Currently -16.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE: WMS] loss -16.96% or -17.66 points to close at $86.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4601634 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.12 per share, a 9% increase over the prior year dividend amount.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, “Today’s dividend announcement is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business.”.

It opened the trading session at $89.54, the shares rose to $94.735 and dropped to $85.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMS points out that the company has recorded -28.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 895.79K shares, WMS reached to a volume of 4601634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMS shares is $121.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for WMS stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.00. With this latest performance, WMS shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.85, while it was recorded at 96.35 for the last single week of trading, and 107.25 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. go to 18.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]

There are presently around $5,697 million, or 85.80% of WMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,387,305, which is approximately 4.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,344,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.1 million in WMS stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $275.68 million in WMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE:WMS] by around 9,494,760 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 8,224,766 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 48,185,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,904,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,804 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 376,983 shares during the same period.