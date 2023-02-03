ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] moved up 32.92: Why It’s Important

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] gained 32.92% or 0.58 points to close at $2.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5077954 shares. The company report on January 27, 2023 that ZyVersa Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant to Newly Appointed Chief Medical Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grants consisted of a nonqualified stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of common stock. The option has an exercise price of $2.11 per share, the closing price per share of the Company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on January 25, 2023. The option has a ten-year term and vests in three equal annual installments commencing on January 26, 2024, subject to Dr. Guzman’s continued service with ZyVersa through the applicable vesting dates.

If we look at the average trading volume of 273.69K shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 5077954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.0200, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $17 million, or 81.20% of ZVSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: COHANZICK MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 55.58% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in ZVSA stocks shares; and RIVERPARK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.64 million in ZVSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ZVSA] by around 1,427,246 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 362,613 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,534,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,323,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVSA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,176 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 362,613 shares during the same period.