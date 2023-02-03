Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] plunged by -$0.39 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $128.83 during the day while it closed the day at $127.41. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Zimmer Biomet Announces Webcast and Conference Call of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced its fourth quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release detailing the quarterly results will be made available that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. It will be available for replay following the conference call.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 1.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZBH stock has inclined by 13.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.21% and lost -0.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ZBH stock reached $26.66 billion, with 209.80 million shares outstanding and 209.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, ZBH reached a trading volume of 3509103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $128.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ZBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZBH stock trade performance evaluation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.41, while it was recorded at 126.85 for the last single week of trading, and 115.22 for the last 200 days.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.30 and a Gross Margin at +62.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,814 million, or 92.10% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,809,176, which is approximately 1.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,494,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.34 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly 18.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 12,536,375 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 14,156,890 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 160,214,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,907,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,566 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,769,870 shares during the same period.