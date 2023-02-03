Wipro Limited [WIT] is 9.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 3.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.09. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Wipro Report Reveals the Top Three Automotive Transformation Priorities.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Electric vehicle transition, software-defined vehicles, and digital customer experience top the priority list.

The North American auto industry is undergoing a paradigm shift. The electric vehicle (EV) transition is ongoing, but far from complete. Software-defined vehicles are challenging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to think like tech companies, and customers expect both a smart digital-first retail experience and an instantly updatable vehicle that feels like a new car every day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3480552 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wipro Limited stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for WIT stock reached $27.99 billion, with 5.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 3480552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wipro Limited [WIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Wipro Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has WIT stock performed recently?

Wipro Limited [WIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Wipro Limited [WIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wipro Limited [WIT]

There are presently around $655 million, or 2.20% of WIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,660,329, which is approximately 14.046% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,941,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.78 million in WIT stocks shares; and SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $59.91 million in WIT stock with ownership of nearly 305.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Wipro Limited [NYSE:WIT] by around 24,449,500 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 13,246,136 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 90,919,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,615,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,405,449 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,980,187 shares during the same period.