why T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.00

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] gained 7.26% on the last trading session, reaching $128.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Black History Month: Investing in People and Communities.

At T. Rowe Price, the long-term success of our clients is made possible by the diversity of backgrounds, perspectives, talents, and experiences of our associates. Through our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs; community partnerships; and the work of the T. Rowe Price Foundation, we continuously invest in people and communities.

As we celebrate Black History Month, we lift the contributions and impact of the community and commit to continuing doing the work to strengthen the community, culture, and broader world.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. represents 225.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.35 billion with the latest information. TROW stock price has been found in the range of $121.96 to $132.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, TROW reached a trading volume of 3944763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $88, while UBS kept a Sell rating on TROW stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TROW shares from 122 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.48.

Trading performance analysis for TROW stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.25, while it was recorded at 119.00 for the last single week of trading, and 117.96 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.47 and a Gross Margin at +84.38. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]

There are presently around $22,423 million, or 79.40% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,169,568, which is approximately 18.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,829,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.84 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 11.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 15,992,847 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 9,624,463 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 148,541,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,158,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,717,425 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 853,141 shares during the same period.