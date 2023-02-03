why Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $66.67

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] slipped around -0.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.86 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Tuesday February 28, 2023. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday February 27, 2023. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3IGLDNX to receive an instant automated call back.

Ovintiv Inc. stock is now -7.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OVV Stock saw the intraday high of $48.04 and lowest of $46.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.30, which means current price is +2.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 3480094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $66.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $60 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $68, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on OVV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has OVV stock performed recently?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 48.78 for the last single week of trading, and 50.25 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.19 and a Gross Margin at +4.37. Ovintiv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.27.

Return on Total Capital for OVV is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.81. Additionally, OVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] managed to generate an average of -$3,182,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc. go to 37.29%.

Insider trade positions for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $9,109 million, or 78.20% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,591,202, which is approximately -0.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 22,144,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in OVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $711.73 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 9.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 23,147,067 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 29,832,712 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 141,397,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,377,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,158,084 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,535,262 shares during the same period.