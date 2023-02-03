why Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $102.00

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPD] price surged by 4.58 percent to reach at $5.21. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), today announced that on November 7, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

A sum of 4961068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares reached a high of $119.90 and dropped to a low of $113.43 until finishing in the latest session at $118.87.

The one-year EXPD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.54. The average equity rating for EXPD stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EXPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.85. With this latest performance, EXPD shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.43, while it was recorded at 110.78 for the last single week of trading, and 102.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expeditors International of Washington Inc. Fundamentals:

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,817 million, or 98.60% of EXPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,386,395, which is approximately -0.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,455,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in EXPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

340 institutional holders increased their position in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPD] by around 9,040,391 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 8,825,124 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 132,022,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,888,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPD stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,393,439 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 760,755 shares during the same period.