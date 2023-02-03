why Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.33

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] gained 3.80% on the last trading session, reaching $12.85 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Cinemark Provides a Star-Studded Experience for Cinema Aficionados During Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The festival pass gives moviegoers the chance to see all Best Picture and Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees on the big screen – the way they were meant to be seen.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, is providing a star-studded experience for cinema aficionados by bringing back the all-inclusive festival pass for its annual Oscar® Movie Week festival. In theaters from Monday, March 6 through Sunday, March 12, the festival gives moviegoers the chance to experience this year’s Best Picture and Best Live Action and Animated Short Film nominees in advance of Hollywood’s biggest night, when the 95th Oscars® air March 12 on ABC. The festival is being held at more than 120 participating Cinemark theaters nationwide, and passes are on sale now at Cinemark.com/movieweek.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. represents 118.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.54 billion with the latest information. CNK stock price has been found in the range of $12.50 to $13.181.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 5032371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 52.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.09, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,526 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,045,972, which is approximately -1.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,407,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.44 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $148.21 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 13,064,733 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,997,762 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 95,718,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,780,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,722,639 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,029,733 shares during the same period.