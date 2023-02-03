why ChampionX Corporation [CHX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.89

ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ: CHX] price plunged by -10.43 percent to reach at -$3.39. The company report on February 1, 2023 that ChampionX Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue of $985.9 million in Q4’22, increased 20% year-over-year, and decreased 3% sequentially.

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $67.9 million in Q4’22, increased 56% year-over-year, and 194% sequentially.

A sum of 7607455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. ChampionX Corporation shares reached a high of $30.33 and dropped to a low of $27.60 until finishing in the latest session at $29.11.

The one-year CHX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.1. The average equity rating for CHX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChampionX Corporation [CHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $33.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $22, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CHX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CHX shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHX Stock Performance Analysis:

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.96, while it was recorded at 32.01 for the last single week of trading, and 24.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChampionX Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChampionX Corporation [CHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. ChampionX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23.

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CHX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to 52.80%.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,573,560, which is approximately -1.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,086,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.71 million in CHX stocks shares; and GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $237.19 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 1.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChampionX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NASDAQ:CHX] by around 19,429,396 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 16,593,227 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 166,810,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,832,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,233,042 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,811,167 shares during the same period.