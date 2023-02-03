Wells Fargo slashes price target on Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] – find out why.

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.03 during the day while it closed the day at $5.60. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Stitch Fix announces Elizabeth Spaulding will step down as Chief Executive Officer; Founder and Chairperson of the Board Katrina Lake to become interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Stitch Fix continues to embark on an ambitious transformation and in the immediate term, the focus for the team is squarely on creating a leaner, more nimble organization to set the company up for a return to profitability. First as president and then as CEO, it has been a privilege to lead in an unprecedented time, and to chart the course for the future with the Stitch Fix team. It is now time for a new leader to help support the next phase. With that context, the Board and I have made the difficult decision that I will step down as CEO.” Ms. Spaulding said. “I am proud of the new leadership team we have built, the evolution in culture we’ve created, and the products we’ve shipped. More than anything, it is a privilege to serve our clients and create many delightful moments in their lives.”.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock has also gained 26.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFIX stock has inclined by 44.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.45% and gained 80.06% year-on date.

The market cap for SFIX stock reached $555.24 million, with 112.36 million shares outstanding and 80.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 4154142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $4.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.70. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 88.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.98 and a Gross Margin at +42.07. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.16.

Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 29.60%.

There are presently around $424 million, or 90.20% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,979,753, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,461,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.78 million in SFIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.38 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 14,588,965 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,075,130 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 48,124,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,788,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,164,115 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080,694 shares during the same period.