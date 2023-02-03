Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.83 during the day while it closed the day at $1.65. The company report on February 2, 2023 that TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the “Facility”) by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada (“National Bank”), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

In addition to the one-year extension of the Facility, National Bank has also agreed to an accordion feature, which will allow the amount of the Facility to be increased by US$30 million, for a total of US$80 million, subject to credit approval and other conditions.

Taseko Mines Limited stock has also loss -8.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGB stock has inclined by 37.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 66.58% and gained 12.24% year-on date.

The market cap for TGB stock reached $473.01 million, with 286.38 million shares outstanding and 277.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, TGB reached a trading volume of 3550522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $1.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TGB stock trade performance evaluation

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5346, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3431 for the last 200 days.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,769,733, which is approximately 38.782% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 9,000,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.85 million in TGB stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $10.48 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly -6.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taseko Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 6,614,192 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 12,734,152 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 36,095,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,443,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,931 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,455,178 shares during the same period.