Wall Street Analyst Initiated TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. What else is Wall St. saying

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] loss -34.90% or -0.36 points to close at $0.67 with a heavy trading volume of 18164676 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that TeraWulf Issues an Open Letter to Shareholders from Chairman and CEO.

TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic Bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced that today announced that the Company’s Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Prager, has issued an open letter to shareholders.

The full text of the letter is below and available on the Company’s website at www.terawulf.com:.

It opened the trading session at $0.702, the shares rose to $0.75 and dropped to $0.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WULF points out that the company has recorded -55.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 805.16K shares, WULF reached to a volume of 18164676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.14. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8077, while it was recorded at 0.9656 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6184 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.71.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,254,654, which is approximately -7.368% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,551,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 million in WULF stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.53 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly -9.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 1,350,294 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,231,663 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,294,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,876,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,788 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,686 shares during the same period.