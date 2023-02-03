Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE: ZEV] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 1.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.01. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Lightning eMotors Announces Buy America Certification for Lightning ZEV3™ Passenger Van.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Certification ensures 70% of vehicle production costs or more comes from components and subcomponents produced in the U.S.

The Buy America designation ensures Lightning ZEV3 is eligible for Federal Transit Administration Low and No Emission grants.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3639461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lightning eMotors Inc. stands at 11.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.07%.

The market cap for ZEV stock reached $87.71 million, with 75.75 million shares outstanding and 42.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ZEV reached a trading volume of 3639461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEV shares is $4.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Lightning eMotors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightning eMotors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on ZEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightning eMotors Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

How has ZEV stock performed recently?

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.00. With this latest performance, ZEV shares gained by 146.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5879, while it was recorded at 0.8967 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2575 for the last 200 days.

Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.76 and a Gross Margin at -28.55. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -480.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.35.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Lightning eMotors Inc. [ZEV]

There are presently around $18 million, or 19.60% of ZEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,118,464, which is approximately -27.627% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,674,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in ZEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.14 million in ZEV stock with ownership of nearly 3.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightning eMotors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Lightning eMotors Inc. [NYSE:ZEV] by around 4,220,111 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,047,220 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 11,319,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,586,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEV stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,417,468 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 341,467 shares during the same period.