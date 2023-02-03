8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] gained 27.35% or 1.37 points to close at $6.38 with a heavy trading volume of 6051899 shares. The company report on February 1, 2023 that 8×8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Service Revenue and Total Revenue increased 18% year-over-year.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross and operating margins at multi-year highs.

It opened the trading session at $5.33, the shares rose to $6.46 and dropped to $5.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGHT points out that the company has recorded 13.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -122.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, EGHT reached to a volume of 6051899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EGHT stock

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.55. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 47.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.66 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08.

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $753 million, or 99.04% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,743,621, which is approximately 6.776% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,220,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.63 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $90.87 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ:EGHT] by around 16,658,188 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 9,614,371 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 91,820,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,092,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,955 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,475,078 shares during the same period.