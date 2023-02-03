Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Stock trading around $26.33 per share: What’s Next?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] jumped around 1.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.33 at the close of the session, up 7.34%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Vornado Announces Non-Cash Impairment Charges to be Included in its Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

By way of background, in April 2019, Vornado recognized a $2.559 billion gain when it transferred seven properties to the Retail JV, which included a GAAP required write-up to fair value of its retained interest in the properties. The approximately $480 million impairment charge recognized this quarter together with the $409 million impairment charge previously recognized in 2020, effectively reverse a portion of the $2.559 billion gain attributable to the 2019 required write-up.

Vornado Realty Trust stock is now 26.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNO Stock saw the intraday high of $26.76 and lowest of $25.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.26, which means current price is +29.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 5807891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $22.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 52 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.97. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.72, while it was recorded at 24.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.00 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $3,922 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,358,232, which is approximately 1.042% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,910,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.25 million in VNO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $388.35 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 5.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 15,790,857 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 10,091,768 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 123,066,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,949,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,781,783 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,721,443 shares during the same period.