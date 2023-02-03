Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Revenue clocked in at $1.28 billion, up 9.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that VIAVI ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Second Quarter.

Net revenue of $284.5 million, down $30.3 million or 9.6% year-over-year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. stock is now 9.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIAV Stock saw the intraday high of $11.63 and lowest of $11.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.43, which means current price is +9.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 5744246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $21 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 32.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has VIAV stock performed recently?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, VIAV shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.21 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +59.10. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]

There are presently around $2,374 million, or 98.00% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,290,459, which is approximately 1.643% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,125,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.44 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $160.51 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly -30.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 12,320,663 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 22,294,039 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 171,862,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,477,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,142 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,036,293 shares during the same period.