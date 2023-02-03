Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Revenue clocked in at $1.98 billion, up 11.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 4.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.59. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Valley National Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings, Increased Net Interest Income and 15 Percent Annualized Loan Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3984518 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valley National Bancorp stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for VLY stock reached $6.38 billion, with 506.34 million shares outstanding and 499.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 3984518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $13.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. On September 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.05. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.75. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $3,508 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,384,944, which is approximately -1.296% of the company’s market cap and around 1.39% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,707,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.27 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $256.69 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 12,673,751 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 10,424,955 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 255,570,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,669,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,880,266 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,950,530 shares during the same period.