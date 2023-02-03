Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Is Currently 2.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.15%. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Uniti Group Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Secured Notes Offering and Full Redemption of 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.

The Issuers intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption in full (the “Redemption”) of Uniti’s outstanding 7.875% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Secured Notes”), including related premiums, fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing. The Issuers expect to redeem all outstanding principal amount of the 2025 Secured Notes on March 4, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price of 101.969% of the redeemed principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The notice of redemption issued today for the 2025 Secured Notes is conditioned upon completion of one or more debt financings in an aggregate principal amount of at least $2,600 million. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2025 Secured Notes. The Issuers intend to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering of the New Notes to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Over the last 12 months, UNIT stock dropped by -43.96%. The one-year Uniti Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.7. The average equity rating for UNIT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.56 billion, with 235.74 million shares outstanding and 230.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, UNIT stock reached a trading volume of 4007489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37.

UNIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uniti Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.34 and a Gross Margin at +60.22. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.14.

Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

UNIT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 34.00%.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 86.60% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,945,737, which is approximately 0.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,795,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.37 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $95.39 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly -30.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 11,411,543 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 14,891,848 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 171,823,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,127,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,397,171 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,969 shares during the same period.