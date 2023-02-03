The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Stock trading around $134.97 per share: What’s Next?

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.04%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Progressive Reports December 2022 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for December 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022:.

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock rose by 24.86%. The one-year The Progressive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.9. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.85 billion, with 584.50 million shares outstanding and 582.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 3725665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $139.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $123 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $107, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on PGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.81.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.87, while it was recorded at 135.95 for the last single week of trading, and 121.81 for the last 200 days.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to 26.17%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66,333 million, or 86.70% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,886,303, which is approximately 1.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,703,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 billion in PGR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.7 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly 2.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 535 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 28,208,072 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 31,064,712 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 432,195,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,468,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,814,986 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,278,740 shares during the same period.