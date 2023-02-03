The Mosaic Company [MOS] is 15.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] jumped around 0.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.85 at the close of the session, up 1.99%. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Mosaic Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 earnings results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company’s website.

On Thursday, February 23, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The Mosaic Company stock is now 15.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOS Stock saw the intraday high of $51.07 and lowest of $49.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.28, which means current price is +26.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3930367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $57.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $61 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.20, while it was recorded at 49.65 for the last single week of trading, and 52.35 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 14.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $14,880 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,750,647, which is approximately -2.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,964,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $979.2 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -21.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 33,086,682 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 33,894,068 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 225,652,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,633,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,640 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,041,023 shares during the same period.