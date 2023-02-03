The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Revenue clocked in at $17.27 billion, up 8.18% YTD: What’s Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] traded at a low on 02/02/23, posting a -4.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $268.41. The company report on February 2, 2023 that The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Net Sales Decreased 17% and Diluted EPS Decreased 63% to $1.09.

Organic Net Sales1 Decreased 11% and Adjusted Diluted EPS Fell 44% in Constant Currency.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3677192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for EL stock reached $96.63 billion, with 357.90 million shares outstanding and 230.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 3677192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $273.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $209 to $266, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on EL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 155.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.13, while it was recorded at 273.66 for the last single week of trading, and 245.39 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 6.48%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $54,064 million, or 91.30% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,112,285, which is approximately 1.068% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,980,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in EL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.65 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly 0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 562 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 10,599,912 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 12,028,818 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 178,795,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,424,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,084,680 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,273,983 shares during the same period.