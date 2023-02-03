The Allstate Corporation [ALL] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $130

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] price surged by 2.91 percent to reach at $3.73. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Allstate Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

A sum of 3977532 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. The Allstate Corporation shares reached a high of $132.11 and dropped to a low of $123.08 until finishing in the latest session at $131.89.

The one-year ALL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for ALL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $146.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $136 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ALL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57.

ALL Stock Performance Analysis:

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.79, while it was recorded at 128.87 for the last single week of trading, and 128.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Allstate Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

ALL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to -2.19%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,464 million, or 81.50% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,700,343, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 18,668,804 shares. Additionally, 601 investors decreased positions by around 16,754,490 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 172,813,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,236,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,715,344 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,244 shares during the same period.