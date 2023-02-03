TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA] Is Currently 0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TCV Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: TCVA] gained 0.20% or 0.02 points to close at $10.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3700153 shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $10.11, the shares rose to $10.13 and dropped to $10.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCVA points out that the company has recorded 3.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -4.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 147.59K shares, TCVA reached to a volume of 3700153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TCV Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90.

Trading performance analysis for TCVA stock

TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, TCVA shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TCV Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.30 and a Current Ratio set at 28.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at TCV Acquisition Corp. [TCVA]

29 institutional holders increased their position in TCV Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:TCVA] by around 11,431,797 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 8,748,084 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 19,698,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,878,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCVA stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,264,495 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,092,932 shares during the same period.