Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Stock trading around $20.82 per share: What’s Next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] gained 3.69% or 0.74 points to close at $20.82 with a heavy trading volume of 5138217 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the markets close on February 22, 2023, to be followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 23, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-200-6205, or for international callers, 929-526-1599. The access code for the live call is 598836.

It opened the trading session at $20.45, the shares rose to $21.04 and dropped to $19.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOVA points out that the company has recorded -17.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 5138217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $36.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 18.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.20, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.93 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $2,768 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,896,310, which is approximately -6.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 10,148,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.29 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $198.58 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 23,510,214 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 13,053,131 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 96,408,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,972,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,171,982 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,793,496 shares during the same period.