Stifel slashes price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] – find out why.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of New $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and Expected Repayment of All Outstanding CRC Term B Loans due 2024 and Term B-1 Loans due 2025.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the “Company” or “Caesars”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced new senior secured term loan facility (the “New Term B Loan”) to be incurred as an incremental term loan facility under the credit agreement that governs its existing senior secured credit facilities. The aggregate principal amount of the New Term B Loan was increased to $2.5 billion from the previously announced $1.75 billion.

The Company expects the interest rate under the New Term B Loan to be the forward-looking term rate based on the secured overnight financing rate (“Term SOFR”) plus an adjustment of 10 basis points, subject to a floor of 50 basis points, plus an applicable margin of 325 basis points, which applicable margin is subject to one 25 basis point step-down based on the achievement of a net total leverage ratio of 3.75 to 1.00. The New Term B Loan is expected to be issued at an issue price equal to 99% of the principal amount and to mature in February 2030.

A sum of 3751682 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.42M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $55.40 and dropped to a low of $52.99 until finishing in the latest session at $53.75.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.34. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $66.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 27.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.80, while it was recorded at 52.46 for the last single week of trading, and 46.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,923 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.03 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 22,401,195 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 23,776,027 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 157,047,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,224,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,488,561 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,017,030 shares during the same period.