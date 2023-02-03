Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain 14.51% so far this year. What now?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.67%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Siyata Expands Reach of Their Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Solution (PoC) to a New Vertical Market.

Enters Hospitality Industry with Order that Will Support a Multi-Billion-Dollar Integrated Resort and Residential Property Development.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -87.12%. The one-year Siyata Mobile Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.6.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.76 million, with 44.87 million shares outstanding and 44.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 5048260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1736, while it was recorded at 0.1688 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5998 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 698,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 650,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SYTA stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $10000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly 72.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 768,221 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 660,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,472,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 744,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,669 shares during the same period.