ROTH Capital lifts Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] traded at a high on 02/02/23, posting a 7.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Workhorse Group Provides Business Update.

Focused on Advancing Product Roadmap for W4 CC, W750, and W56 Vehicles.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6336330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workhorse Group Inc. stands at 10.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.05%.

The market cap for WKHS stock reached $381.09 million, with 160.21 million shares outstanding and 157.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 6336330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.71. With this latest performance, WKHS shares gained by 53.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 2.72 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $132 million, or 34.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,357,290, which is approximately 2.785% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,633,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.5 million in WKHS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.61 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 3.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 4,613,053 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,749,196 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 44,655,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,018,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 670,457 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,474 shares during the same period.