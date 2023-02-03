Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain 97.04% so far this year. What now?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] gained 25.79% on the last trading session, reaching $2.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Rockwell Medical Signs Three-Year, Multi-Million Dollar Supply Agreement with Largest Non-Profit Dialysis Provider in the United States.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RMTI), a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, announced that the Company signed a three-year, multi-million dollar per annum product purchase agreement with the largest non-profit dialysis provider in the United States. As part of the agreement, Rockwell Medical will be the preferred supplier of liquid and dry acid and bicarbonate concentrates to this non-profit dialysis provider’s hemodialysis facilities located throughout the United States.

“We are excited to enter this long-term agreement which includes both supply and purchasing commitments as it will strengthen our revenue base over the next three years,” said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO at Rockwell Medical. “This arrangement is the first of many that we anticipate establishing this year in order to grow our hemodialysis concentrates business and drive Rockwell towards profitability in 2024. Hemodialysis concentrates is Rockwell’s core focus and competency. Given the disruptions that other suppliers have experienced recently, we are determined now more than ever to become the global leader in this market.”.

Rockwell Medical Inc. represents 11.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.62 million with the latest information. RMTI stock price has been found in the range of $1.73 to $2.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.52K shares, RMTI reached a trading volume of 6764081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, RMTI shares gained by 94.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3000, while it was recorded at 1.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5800 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.98 and a Gross Margin at -3.91. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73.

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

There are presently around $5 million, or 22.30% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 959,000, which is approximately 364.384% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; RICHMOND BROTHERS, INC., holding 624,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in RMTI stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.65 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly 3.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 817,462 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 142,543 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,648,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,608,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,462 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,143 shares during the same period.