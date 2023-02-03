PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Stock trading around $3.50 per share: What’s Next?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] price surged by 16.28 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on February 2, 2023 that PLBY Group Announces Successful Rights Offering and Total Capital Raise of $65 Million.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Pursuant to the terms of the rights offering the Company is issuing, in the aggregate, 19,561,050 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 (“Common Stock”), at a subscription price of $2.5561 per share (the “Subscription Price”).

A sum of 4342187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. PLBY Group Inc. shares reached a high of $3.555 and dropped to a low of $2.99 until finishing in the latest session at $3.50.

The one-year PLBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.66. The average equity rating for PLBY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $26, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLBY shares from 49 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

PLBY Stock Performance Analysis:

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PLBY Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. PLBY Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.63.

PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PLBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc. go to 30.00%.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 58.80% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: RIZVI TRAVERSE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,688,280, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BUILDERS UNION LLP, holding 3,637,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.73 million in PLBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.71 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 4,465,837 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,602,103 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 18,724,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,792,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 746,660 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,656,947 shares during the same period.